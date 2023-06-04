Theodore scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Theodore put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the second period with his first goal of the postseason. The defenseman was limited to two assists over six contests in the Western Conference Finals. He's up to nine points, 34 shots, 28 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 17 playoff contests. If Saturday is the performance to get his offense going again, he could be a big difference maker in a top-four role for Vegas.