Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Considered day-to-day
Theodore is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coach Gerard Gallant offered the update after Wednesday's preseason blowout loss to the Avalanche. Theodore logged 12 minutes on the ice before getting dinged up. He'll have two more chances to return for a preseason game before the Golden Knights start their regular season against the Sharks.
