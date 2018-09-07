Theodore, an unsigned restricted free agent, is still negotiating a new contract with the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee acknowledged the team is "negotiating as best we can" with the 23-year old defenseman. He also noted that if Theodore had arbitration rights, a contract would be done by now. While McPhee stated that the suspension to Nate Schmidt will not factor into the negotiations, the team could certainly use Theodore's skill set in the first 20 games of the season, given he averaged 21:48 per game in the playoffs, as well as an impressive 3:01 per game on the power play.