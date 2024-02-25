Theodore logged two assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.
Theodore is giving the Golden Knights a boost from the blue line with five helpers over three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The defenseman has earned two of those assists on the power play. He's up to 23 points, 57 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 23 contests overall.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes pair of assists in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Grabs helper in return•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Playing Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Not expected to play•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Removed from LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Unlikely to return Saturday•