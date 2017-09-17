Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Could miss Opening Night roster
Theodore could be held off the Opening Night roster and sent to the minors due to his entry-level contract status, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Theodore's absence from the roster probably wouldn't be the result of poor play, but rather because coach Gerard Gallant has stated the team will only carry eight defensemen and each of the other 10 would need to pass through waivers to be sent to the team's AHL San Diego affiliate. That fact could make him the odd man out coming off a breakout season with the Ducks in 2017. More clarity on the situation should arrive as camp progresses, but his inclusion on the Opening Night roster could make him a fantasy candidate after posting nine points in 34 games last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Makes promising vow on his conditioning•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Traded to Vegas in expansion draft deal•
-
Ducks' Shea Theodore: Collects two assists in Game 3 victory•
-
Ducks' Shea Theodore: Lights lamp twice•
-
Ducks' Shea Theodore: Two power-play assists in Game 1 win•
-
Ducks' Shea Theodore: Tallies game-winner versus Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...