Theodore could be held off the Opening Night roster and sent to the minors due to his entry-level contract status, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Theodore's absence from the roster probably wouldn't be the result of poor play, but rather because coach Gerard Gallant has stated the team will only carry eight defensemen and each of the other 10 would need to pass through waivers to be sent to the team's AHL San Diego affiliate. That fact could make him the odd man out coming off a breakout season with the Ducks in 2017. More clarity on the situation should arrive as camp progresses, but his inclusion on the Opening Night roster could make him a fantasy candidate after posting nine points in 34 games last season.