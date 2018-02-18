Theodore (illness) is suffering from a throat infection and remains day-to-day, Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner was held out of Saturday's victory over the Canadiens with the ailment and still doesn't have an official timetable to return. Theodore has been held scoreless in his last eight games while registering a minus-5 rating. He can be let go in standard fantasy leagues.