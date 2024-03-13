Theodore notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Theodore helped out on a William Karlsson in the third period, which sparked the Golden Knights' comeback. The 28-year-old Theodore continues to be a strong playmaker from the blue line. He has four helpers over his last six games, putting him at 30 points, 71 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 30 contests overall. He should continue to see time in a top-four role.