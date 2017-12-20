Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Delivers in clutch against Bolts
Theodore capped off a four-point night with a buzzer-beating power-play goal that broke a 3-3 tie Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
The Golden Knights ended Tampa Bay's seven-game winning streak and Theodore led the charge. The young blueliner logged 20:39 of ice time and unleashed an absolute cannon with 2.3 seconds remaining in regulation to move Vegas into the top spot in the Western Conference. Theodore now has 10 points through 18 games and has become a staple in the Golden Knights' lineup. Given his role on the first power-play unit and offensive potential, Theodore is worth grabbing if he happens to be available.
