Theodore (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Theodore sustained the injury, but he didn't feature in the third period. He can be considered day-to-day for now, though with Vegas down 6-3 after two periods, it's possible the team took him out for precautionary reasons. The Golden Knights' next game is Thursday versus the Sharks.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes two helpers in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Records assist in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Reaches 30-assist mark Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Pockets power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Adds power-play assist Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Scores on power play in loss•