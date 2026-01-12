Theodore scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Theodore has scored in consecutive games since recovering from an upper-body injury that cost him 11 contests. The 30-year-old defenseman has immediately returned to first-pairing minutes and a spot on the top power-play unit, which bodes well for his offense moving forward as well. He's at six goals, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 33 outings.