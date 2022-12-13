Theodore (leg) was labeled week-to-week by coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday.

Based on this update timeline, Theodore will likely miss the next three games, at a minimum, which could see him designated for injured reserve if the team needs the roster spot. In his last 11 contests, the blueliner has tallied one goal and nine helpers, including four power-play points. Ben Hutton stepped into Theodore's power-play role against Boston on Sunday and should continue to do so moving forward.