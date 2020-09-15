Theodore generated an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.
Theodore set up Chandler Stephenson for the opening goal of the game. In 20 playoff games, Theodore produced seven goals and 12 assists, along with 80 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating. He had 13 goals and 46 points 71 regular-season contests, the second consecutive year he's reached double-digit tallies. The blueliner will likely be a popular option in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
