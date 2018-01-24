Theodore had a pair of helpers -- one on the power play -- and was a plus-3 in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jackets.

The Golden Knights continue to surprise everyone and Theodore's roll on the first power-play unit makes him a great fantasy option. He logged a total 21:34 of ice time in the win and has now strung together four assists in his last four games. The 22-year-old has great potential and his 17 points and plus-10 rating through 32 games make him worth owning in many formats right now.