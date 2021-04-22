Theodore registered two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Theodore had a hand in Mark Stone's power-play goal and then set up Alex Tuch at even strength. Both goals came in the second period. Through 43 contests, Theodore has 38 points (14 on the power play), a plus-24 rating, 134 shots on net and 38 blocked shots this season.