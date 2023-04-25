Theodore recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Theodore's helpers came in quick succession, as he assisted on goals by William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev in a span of 47 seconds in the second period. The 27-year-old Theodore has enjoyed life on the road -- his three assists this postseason have come in the last two games, both in Winnipeg. He's added six shots on net, seven blocked shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating through four contests.