Theodore logged two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Theodore helped out on both of Tomas Hertl's second-period tallies, the latter of which came on the power play. With a goal and five assists over his last four contests, Theodore's offense continues to be reliable. The 29-year-old blueliner has 39 points (16 on the power play), 89 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 45 outings overall.