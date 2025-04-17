Theodore logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Theodore didn't get any rest late in the campaign -- perhaps because he missed a month after the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an arm injury. The 29-year-old defenseman looks ready for the playoffs after earning nine assists over 12 outings since his return to the lineup. Overall, he finished the regular season with seven goals, 50 assists, 128 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 67 appearances in a career year on offense. He'll be in a top-four role with power-play time in the postseason.