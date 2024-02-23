Theodore notched two assists, three shots on goal and five blocked shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Theodore hasn't missed a beat after a three-month absence, picking up three assists over two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The defenseman is up to 21 points, 56 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 22 outings. He'll continue to log time on the first power-play unit as well as his regular usage on the second pairing at even strength.