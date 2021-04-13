Theodore registered two assists and six shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Theodore had helpers on tallies by Nicolas Roy and Max Pacioretty in Monday's contest, the latter coming on the power play. The 25-year-old Theodore has racked up 32 points (10 on the power play), 117 shots, a plus-18 rating and 30 blocked shots through 38 contests. He ranks seventh among all defensemen in points.