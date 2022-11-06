Theodore notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Theodore finally got his first power-play point of the campaign when he helped out on a third-period Reilly Smith goal. Despite the struggles with the man advantage, Theodore has been solid to begin 2022-23. He has three goals, six assists, a plus-11 rating, 24 shots on net and 18 blocked shots through 13 contests, and he hasn't gone more than one game without a point since initially getting on the scoresheet in the third outing of the season.