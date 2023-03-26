Theodore notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Theodore hadn't posted a multi-point effort since Feb. 18, though he had 10 points over his last 16 games entering Saturday. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to be a steady presence on offense. He's reached the 40-point mark in each of the last four seasons -- this year, he has eight goals, 33 helpers, 134 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 53 contests.