Theodore had two assists, eight shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

Theodore had the secondary assist on Alex Tuch's second period tally and the primary helper on Max Pacioretty's power-play strike in the third. The 25-year-old Theodore is riding a four-game point streak with a goal and five helpers in that span. Through 10 playoff contests, he's at four goals, seven assists, 41 shots on net and 17 blocks.