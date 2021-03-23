Theodore notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.
Theodore set up the second of Mark Stone's two tallies in the third period. The assist got Theodore back on the scoresheet just one game after his six-game point streak in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. The 25-year-old blueliner has 24 points (five goals, 19 helpers), 78 shots and a plus-13 rating in 27 outings this season.
