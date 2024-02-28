Theodore notched three assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Theodore was a workhorse all night, playing 27 shifts, blocking three shots, and adding a plus-2 rating in 22:01 of ice time. He started off the game by providing assists on both goals and then finished with a third helper on the sixth and final goal. Since returning from injury on Feb. 20, Theodore is riding a four-game point streak, producing 8 assists over that span. Theodore's role on the Golden Knights remains secure. He continues to play on the top defensive pairing and holds a vital position on the team's first power-play unit.
