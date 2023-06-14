Theodore recorded three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Theodore helped out on Reilly Smith's game-winning tally in the second period and two more goals in the third as the Golden Knights emphatically claimed their first championship. While Theodore got on the scoresheet in consecutive contests just once in the playoffs, he remained a key part of the offense from the blue line. He finished with one goal, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 21 postseason appearances.