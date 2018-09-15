Theodore was not present for the first day of training camp with Vegas on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports, adding that the two sides are at an impasse when it comes to contract talks.

The first-round draft pick (No. 26 overall to the Ducks in 2013) finally had an opportunity to really show what he could bring to the table offensively, doing so with the Golden Knights in their inaugural season. Theodore accumulated six goals, 23 assists and nine power-play points over 61 games, not including three goals and seven helpers in the team's magical run all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. With Nate Schmidt's 20-game suspension upheld, one would think there would be a sense of urgency in getting a deal done for Theodore if you're GM George McPhee. However, no one should question that man's team-building skills after seeing him take an expansion club so far in 2017-18, and setting a number of records along the way.