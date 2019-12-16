Theodore had three assists and two shots with a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

After going through a stretch of eight games without a point, Theodore has broken out with five points (all assists) and a plus-4 rating in just his last two games. The 24-year-old isn't putting pucks in the net at the same rate as he did last season, but he's still produced 17 points in 37 games, which is right in line with what he did in 2018-19.