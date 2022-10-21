Theodore notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Theodore set up a Chandler Stephenson goal in the first period, which ultimately was the game-winner. Through five games, Theodore has a goal, two assists, nine shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He's lost a little work to Alex Pietrangelo, most notably on the top power-play unit, though it appears head coach Bruce Cassidy has opted for balancing out his two man-advantage in usage.