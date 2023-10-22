Theodore notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Theodore continues to rack up offense with Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) out, though it's possible his teammate could return to practice Monday. The 28-year-old Theodore has four assists over his last two games, and he's at six points (four on the power play), 15 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through six contests overall.