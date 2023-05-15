Theodore notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Theodore was mostly held in check during the second round, producing two assists over six contests, but they both were in the last three games. The 27-year-old defenseman has five helpers, 16 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 10 playoff outings. He's been limited to a second-pairing role with power-play time, but he's yet to contribute with the man advantage in the playoffs.