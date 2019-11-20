Play

Theodore notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Theodore has three straight games with an assist. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points in 23 games. He's added 54 shots and 19 blocked shots this year, while five of his points have come on the power play.

