Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Earns assist with man advantage
Theodore notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Theodore has three straight games with an assist. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points in 23 games. He's added 54 shots and 19 blocked shots this year, while five of his points have come on the power play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Generates helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Lone helper not enough Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Snags helper in tough loss•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Stuck in rut•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Pair of power-play helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.