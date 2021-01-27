Theodore posted a power-play assist and eight shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Theodore set up the second of Max Pacioretty's three goals in the game. Through seven games, Theodore has seven points, 30 shots on goal, eight blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. The 25-year-old defenseman is a force in the offensive zone, although he's not one to use his body much -- fantasy managers won't care as long as the points keep pouring in.