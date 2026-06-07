Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Ends double-overtime thriller

Theodore scored the game-winning goal, dished an assist, fired three shots on net, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The tally was his second overtime goal of this postseason, coming 5:38 into the second extra session. Theodore's offense has erupted in this round with five points over three games against the Hurricanes. The defenseman is up to six goals, 10 assists, 37 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-14 rating over 19 playoff appearances. Theodore continues to see ample ice time on the top pairing.