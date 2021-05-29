Theodore registered two assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

Theodore assisted on Max Pacioretty's go-ahead goal and Zach Whitecloud's insurance tally, both scored in the second period. The 25-year-old Theodore put an end to his 11-game point drought in the process. He usually doesn't stay quiet for that long -- the blueliner racked up 42 points in 53 regular-season outings this year. He'll look to get more involved when the Golden Knights face the Avalanche in the second round.