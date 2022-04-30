Theodore notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Theodore had a fantastic April with five goals and eight assists to close out the year on a high note. The 26-year-old defenseman put up a career-high 52 points (14 goals, 38 helpers) with 205 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 78 outings. Only 12 of his points came on the power play -- a product of the Golden Knights' poor 18.4 percent conversion rate with the man advantage. He's topped 40 points in each of the last three years as a key piece of Vegas' defense.