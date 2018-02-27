Theodore (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Theodore has missed Vegas' last five games due to an illness, but he was activated off injured reserve Monday, which was the first indication he'd likely be ready to rock against LA. The 22-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-5 rating in his last eight contests, so he'll look to snap his cold streak in a tough matchup with a Kings club that's only allowing 2.49 goals per match this season, third in the NHL.