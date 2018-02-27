Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Expected to return Tuesday
Theodore (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Theodore has missed Vegas' last five games due to an illness, but he was activated off injured reserve Monday, which was the first indication he'd likely be ready to rock against LA. The 22-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-5 rating in his last eight contests, so he'll look to snap his cold streak in a tough matchup with a Kings club that's only allowing 2.49 goals per match this season, third in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Off injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Remains sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Set for Wednesday absence•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Can't go Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dealing with throat infection•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...