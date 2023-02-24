Theodore logged a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Theodore set up Jack Eichel's second-period tally. During a five-game point streak, Theodore has two goals and six assists, though his helper Thursday was his first power-play point in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 31 points (six on the power play), 98 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 38 appearances.