Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Extends point streak with GWG
Theodore score the game-winning goal and had four shots with two blocks and one hit in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Theodore put the Golden Knights ahead to stay when he scored his fifth goal of the year midway through the third period. Theodore is in the midst of a five-game winning streak, racking up two goals and six assists with a plus-7 rating in that time. The 24-year-old is enjoying another productive season from the back end, providing five goals and 20 points in 39 games.
