Theodore scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Theodore was the most productive of Vegas' skaters, but his two-point effort wasn't enough to salvage a result. The 25-year-old blueliner added a pair of blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating Friday. Through five games, Theodore has three goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. He's making the most of his playing time and has yet to be negatively impacted by free-agent signing Alex Pietrangelo on the scoresheet.