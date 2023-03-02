Theodore provided an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Theodore saw a six-game point streak end in Monday's shutout loss to the Avalanche. He was right back at it Wednesday, helping out on the first of Jack Eichel's two goals in the second period. The 27-year-old Theodore has six goals, 27 assists, 109 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 41 outings overall. Theodore's leg injury earlier in the season will likely keep him from competing for a career year, but he remains productive in a top-four role.