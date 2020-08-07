Theodore scored a pair of goals and led all players with seven shots in a 6-4 round-robin win over St. Louis on Thursday.

The Golden Knights were trailing 2-0 when Theodore buried a wrister from the top of the left circle on the power play at 6:50 of the second period. He added his second goal -- another wrist shot but through traffic from long distance -- with 5:10 left in regulation to round out the scoring. Theodore was held without a shot in goal in Vegas' round-robin opener on Monday, so his active night on the scoresheet was good to see.