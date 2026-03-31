Theodore scored a goal and two shots and posted a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Theodore has been playing well of late and has points in four of his last six appearances, tallying two goals, two assists, six PIM, seven shots on goal and five blocked shots in that stretch. The 30-year-old blueliner is on the verge of reaching the 10-goal mark for the first time since the 2021-22 season, but with 35 points across 63 appearances in the current campaign, he's far behind the 57-point output he delivered in 2024-25. On that note, this season has been a bit of a disappointment for the star blueliner.