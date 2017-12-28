Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Finds twine Wednesday
Theodore scored his third goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
The 2013 third-rounder really appears to be coming into his own with Vegas, as he now has 11 points in 20 games after managing just nine in 34 contests last year in Anaheim. Theodore's average power-play ice time of 2:29, as well as his role on the team's No. 1 man-advantage unit, make him a solid option on the back end in deeper leagues.
