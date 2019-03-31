Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Forces overtime with goal
Theodore scored late in regulation to help the Golden Knights force overtime against the Sharks on Saturday. San Jose did win, though, 4-3.
The goal was the 23-year-old's first in 10 games. Still, Theodore has been a solid producer in March with two goals and 10 points in 14 games. Overall, he has 12 goals and 37 points in 77 contests this season.
