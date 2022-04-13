Theodore scored twice on eight shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

While the Golden Knights couldn't secure a win, they got a point in the standings thanks to Theodore's pair of third-period tallies. The 26-year-old defenseman has been back to his usual self in the last seven games, netting five goals and a pair of assists in that span. For the season, the B.C. native is up to a 13 tallies -- matching a career high -- with 31 helpers, 176 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 70 appearances.