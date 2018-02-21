Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Game-time call Wednesday
Theodore (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Flames.
Theodore continues to battle a throat infection that has kept him out of the last two tilts, but it appears his status is in a better position Wednesday than it was ahead of Monday's affair. The team should post his official status during or before pregame warmups.
