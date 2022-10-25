Theodore recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Theodore helped out on a Chandler Stephenson goal in the first minute of the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old Theodore is up to four points (none on the power play), 13 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in seven contests. That's a bit on the low side in both scoring and shots for the talented defenseman, so fantasy managers will likely expect his offense to increase as the season progresses.