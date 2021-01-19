Theodore generated an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Theodore had the secondary assist on Max Pacioretty's second-period tally. With Vegas dressing six defensemen for the first time this year, Theodore's ice time dipped to 21:03, but it worked out alright. The 25-year-old has two helpers, a plus-7 rating and 12 shots on net through three contests.