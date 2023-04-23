Theodore logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Jets in Game 3.

Theodore picked up his first point since a two-assist game versus the Oilers on March 25. He went four contests without a point and also missed seven games with an undisclosed injury in that stretch. Theodore continues to hold down a top-four role, but Alex Pietrangelo has been the Golden Knights' top blueliner in just about all situations to begin the playoffs.