Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Generates helper
Theodore picked up an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
Theodore is heating up a little bit with three assists in his last four games. The defenseman has nine points, 50 shots on goal and 18 blocked shots in 22 games overall this season. He's falling slightly short of last year's 37-point pace, achieved in 79 games during 2018-19.
